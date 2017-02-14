Nokia 3, 5, 6 plus a bonus phone rumored to launch February 26

The Nokia name is set to make its comeback at Spain's annual Mobile World Congress show with as many as four new phones, according to frequent Twitter tipster Evan Blass, who writes for Venture Beat. These are reportedly the Nokia 6 (which already sells in China), Nokia 5, Nokia 3, and a bonus handset that's apparently reminiscent of the Nokia 3310 (which you can watch being destroyed by a hydraulic press).
And at least three of the new brood would run Android.
Android software plays a major role in the attempted Nokia comeback, after Microsoft sold off its claim to the devices (and the Lumia name) that it picked up when it bought Nokia's phone business in 2014. Windows Phone OS made some strides in low-cost Nokia phones, but many wondered if aligning with Android rather than Microsoft's now-dead mobile platform would have been the better bet.
Now new Nokia licensee, HMD Global, will relaunch the Nokia name at an event on February 26 -- but it appears that HMD could follow in Microsoft's footsteps by making the Nokia phones low-end devices that push the low-cost envelope.
Nokia 6 specs
- 5.5-inch screen with 1,920x1080-pixel resolution
- 16-megapixel rear camera
- 8-megapixel front-facing camera
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 processor
- 4GB RAM
- Aluminum chassis
- Android software
- Could sell for €249; sells in China for 1,700 yuan
Nokia 5 rumored specs
- 5.2-inch display with 720p display
- 12-megapixel camera
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 processor
- 2GB RAM
- Could sell for €199
Nokia 3 rumored price
- Most entry-level Android specs
- €149
And that last Nokia phone?
We haven't heard much about this one, other than the suggestion that it will be a non-Android handset with long battery life and sturdy construction, and its presumed €59 cost.
Joining HMD in the comeback territory is BlackBerry, another legacy brand now pinning its hopes on Android. Also launching on February 26 at Mobile World Congress, it will take the opposite tack by attempting to rebuild its brand on the high end.
CNET will cover both BlackBerry and Nokia launches from Barcelona.
