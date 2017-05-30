After splashing down at Mobile World Congress 2017, the Nokia 3, 5, and 6 will finally release worldwide in June. Nokia Mobile said on Twitter that eager shoppers should expect the phones by the end of next month.

The new handsets represent a rebirth of the Nokia brand under its new parent company HMD Global. After Microsoft sold off Nokia last year, the Nokia 3, 5, and 6 will leave the Windows OS behind and run Android, a first for any Nokia phone.

Enlarge Image Andrew Hoyle/CNET

HMD originally promised the devices would arrive in the second quarter of 2017, but the company's tweet is the first update we've received in a while. Even though the phones have yet to release globally, we first saw the Nokia 6 when it released in China last January (it's been updated since then).

The Nokia 6 comes with features like a 5.5-inch screen, a 16-megapixel camera and Android Nougat software. It'll cost you about €229, which converts to around $240/£195/AU$315. The Nokia 5 and Nokia 3 have stepped-down specs and prices to match.

Meanwhile, the real star of the show isn't an Android phone at all. It's the Nokia 3310, a upgraded version of the brick shaped Nokia phone from the early 2000's. The 3310 is already on sale in places like the UK, Russia, and India, with more countries coming soon.

There are also rumors about more premium Nokia phones floating around after a Nokia teaser video showed off some unannounced handsets. So besides the Nokia 3, 5, and 6, we may have even more Nokia phones to look forward to.

Tech Enabled: CNET chronicles tech's role in providing new kinds of accessibility.

Batteries Not Included: The CNET team reminds us why tech is cool.