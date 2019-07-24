Nokia 220 4G, 105 budget phones bring connectivity to global users

HMD Global

HMD Global, the company that makes Nokia phones, on Wednesday launched Nokia 220 4G and the new Nokia 105. The entry-level phones provide 4G and 2G connectivity to users in global markets.

Nokia 220 4G offers HD voice calls over 4G LTE, and allows users to go online via a web browser. Both phones come in durable, polycarbonate bodies.

"The fourth generation Nokia 105 builds on the winning formula of its predecessors offering great value for fans who are adopting mobility for the first time," said Juho Sarvikas, HMD Global chief product officer, in a release. "As for Nokia 220 4G – this is our answer to for those who want readiness for HD 4G calls in a familiar Nokia feature phone package."

Nokia 220 4G can be used as a portable radio and has a long-lasting battery, with a standby time of up to 27 days. Nokia 105 also has a battery that can last for several days, as well as a built-in FM radio.

Nokia 220 4G will be available mid-August in blue and black, starting at 39 euros. Nokia 105 will be available in August in blue, pink and black starting at 13 euros. US availability hasn't yet been announced.