Nokia 2 launches for $115, promising 2-day battery life

HMD Global

After gawking at that $1000 phone everyone is talking about today, the Nokia 2 has a $115 option to pitch you.

The low-cost phone was unveiled Tuesday and promises two-days of battery life on a single charge, adding a new challenger to inexpensive handsets from Motorola and Samsung.

The phone will sell for 99 euros, or about $115, globally, according to HMD Global, the Finnish company that licenses the Nokia brand name. The device, which has a 5-inch Gorilla Glass display, will be available in Pewter/Black, Pewter/White and Copper/Black. It has an 8-megapixel rear camera that has automatic scene detection and auto focus, plus a 5-megapixel front-facing camera. It's launching with the Nougat generation of the Android operating system, but it accommodates the latest version of the OS, called Android Oreo.

Rumors of the launch had dribbled out for weeks. The Nokia 2 reportedly popped up on retailer B&H's website for $100 a week ago before disappearing, and in September, Twitter leaker Evan Blass shared photos linked to the Nokia 2.

HMD Global has been reintroducing the brand's phones to the US with low-cost models like a revamped Nokia 3310 for $60.