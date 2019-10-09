The recipients of the 2019 Nobel Prize in chemistry are pretty charged up.
That is, this year's winner are the scientists behind the lithium-ion battery. The Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences is giving John B. Goodenough, M. Stanley Whittingham and Akira Yoshino the award for creating a "rechargeable world," according to a statement Wednesday.
"They have laid the foundation of a wireless, fossil fuel-free society, and are of the greatest benefit to humankind," according to a statement, which also noted that lithium-ion batteries are in everything from phones to laptops to electric vehicles.
The recipients will receive a total of 9 million Swedish krona, or roughly $904,000, and you know, bragging rights.
Nobel Prize in chemistry recognizes work on lithium-ion batteries that power our lives
