Nobel Prize in chemistry recognizes work on lithium-ion batteries that power our lives

Three scientists are being honored for creating a "rechargeable world."

Akira Yoshino is one of three scientists being honored for work on the lithium-ion battery.

The recipients of the 2019 Nobel Prize in chemistry are pretty charged up. 

That is, this year's winner are the scientists behind the lithium-ion battery. The Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences is giving John B. Goodenough, M. Stanley Whittingham and Akira Yoshino the award for creating a "rechargeable world," according to a statement Wednesday. 

"They have laid the foundation of a wireless, fossil fuel-free society, and are of the greatest benefit to humankind," according to a statement, which also noted that lithium-ion batteries are in everything from phones to laptops to electric vehicles. 

The recipients will receive a total of 9 million Swedish krona, or roughly $904,000, and you know, bragging rights.

