CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

Apple event set, iPhone 12 expected Trump cancels stimulus negotiations Prime Day deals Nobel Prize in medicine Instagram icon SpaceX to build missile tracking satellites iPhone 12 rumors

Nobel Prize in chemistry goes to scientists for developing CRISPR gene-editing tool

The technology is already being used to create new cancer therapies.

Listen
- 00:38
charpentier-doudna-3-2-992x656

Emmanuelle Charpentier and Jennifer Doudna were awarded the Nobel Prize in Chemistry 2020 for discovering the CRISPR/Cas9 genetic tool.

 Nobel Media/Niklas Elmehed

Emmanuelle Charpentier and Jennifer A. Doudna have been awarded the 2020 Nobel Prize in Chemistry for developing the gene-splicing technology known as CRISPR/Cas9, which has already begun to revolutionize genetic medicine. Previously, gene editing was a time-consuming, imprecise process. But with CRISPR, doctors can now rewrite genetic information almost as easily as computer programers edit computer code.

The implications for health science are virtually limitless. Already, the technology has been used to develop cancer treatments that are currently in clinical trials, but it's the dream of curing inherited, genetic diseases that has the scientific community most hopeful.