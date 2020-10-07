Nobel Prize in chemistry goes to scientists for developing CRISPR gene-editing tool

Nobel Media/Niklas Elmehed

Emmanuelle Charpentier and Jennifer A. Doudna have been awarded the 2020 Nobel Prize in Chemistry for developing the gene-splicing technology known as CRISPR/Cas9, which has already begun to revolutionize genetic medicine. Previously, gene editing was a time-consuming, imprecise process. But with CRISPR, doctors can now rewrite genetic information almost as easily as computer programers edit computer code.

The implications for health science are virtually limitless. Already, the technology has been used to develop cancer treatments that are currently in clinical trials, but it's the dream of curing inherited, genetic diseases that has the scientific community most hopeful.