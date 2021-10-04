Nobel Prize awarded to researchers for discovery of temperature and touch receptors

The Nobel Assembly at Karolinska Institutet

David Julius and Ardem Patapoutian, both US-based scientists, were honored with the Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine on Monday for their discovery of receptors that let humans detect temperature and touch.

"Our ability to sense heat, cold and touch is essential for survival and underpins our interaction with the world around us," The Nobel Assembly at Karolinska Institutet said in its release. "In our daily lives we take these sensations for granted."

Using a compound found in chili peppers, called capsaicin, Julius pinpointed a nerve sensor in the skin that responds to heat. Patapoutian, used pressure-sensitive cells to discover a novel class of sensors that respond to mechanical stimuli in the skin and internal organs.

Julius and Patapoutian's research uncovered critical missing links to our understanding of how our senses interact with the environment, according to the assembly.