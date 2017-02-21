No, you can't just walk out of Amazon Go with a six-pack of beer

Amazon

Amazon's experimental Amazon Go convenience store will stock beer and wine, but those items at least won't be "grab and go."

The store, with a single location in Seattle that's set to open in early 2017, will sell prepared foods, snacks, beverages and other convenience groceries. Instead of traditional checkout lines and cashiers, the store uses the machine learning, computer vision and deep-learning algorithms to let customers grab what they want, then simply walk out of the store, according to Amazon.

The concept sounds a lot like app-augmented legal shoplifting, but with alcoholic beverages it apparently requires human intervention. As first reported by Recode, the store will also sell beer and wine, and an associate will be on hand to check identification.

Amazon didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.