No, Ukrainians Aren't Selling Captured Russian Tanks on eBay

Russia's invasion of Ukraine has sparked countless news stories, memes and videos. But not every report is true. One image circulating on social media showed what was supposedly an eBay listing selling a Russian tank captured in Ukraine, priced to sell at $400,000 (roughly £299,740, AU$546,000). Now, urban-legends site Snopes has dug into the story behind the listing, and revealed that the tank photo has been online for over a decade, and is not from any current eBay listing.

"While this photograph does appear to show a Russian T-72 tank, this picture has been online since at least 2010," Snopes reports, linking to the same tank photo as it appeared on a 2010 post on website DefenceTalk.com.

That doesn't mean people aren't creating joke listings on eBay purportedly selling Russian tanks. A spokesperson for eBay didn't immediately respond to a request for comment. But when I checked on Thursday, at least one listing, now taken down, advertised a Russian tank for sale with the instructions that the buyer must pick it up in Ukraine. Interested buyers would have to flip through the item's multiple photos to see the seller admit they were selling a toy tank. After I emailed eBay about the listing, it was taken down, and the URL now resolves to an error page.

Sometimes false reports like these work to hide what's truly happening. Ukrainians have indeed destroyed some Russian tanks, as Reuters reports, and the country also has taken possession of Russian tanks used in the attempted invasion.

Two videos posted by British member of parliament Johnny Mercer show tractors towing away Russian tanks. Snopes cites one of the videos and notes they could not confirm its origin.

But while actual captured Russian tanks aren't being sold on eBay, it appears those Ukrainians who do capture one don't have to declare its value to their own government.

"Have you captured a Russian tank or armored personnel carrier and are worried about how to declare it?" reads a statement from Ukraine's National Agency for the Protection against Corruption, as translated by Kyiv-based news agency Interfax Ukraine. "Keep calm and continue to defend the Motherland! There is no need to declare the captured Russian tanks and other equipment."

The statement went on to say, Snopes reports, that "thanks to the courage and victory of the defenders of the Ukrainian state, enemy military equipment usually comes to you already destroyed and disabled, which makes it impossible to evaluate it in accordance with the law ... Therefore, it is also impossible to find out how much such property costs."