No, Twitter, Asphalt 9 and DC Universe aren't quitting MacOS Catalina

Apple

Apple's Project Catalyst software, announced at WWDC in June, has a clear goal: Making it possible to install and use iPad apps on the Mac. However, with the rollout of MacOS Catalina this week, three of the most anticipated launch apps for Project Catalyst have yet to appear. And Bloomberg reported on Tuesday that Netflix does not plan to port its iPad to the Mac -- something Mac users had been hoping for.

However, that has led to overzealous speculation that app makers are abandoning Project Catalyst and MacOS Catalina.

But while apps from video and comic book streaming service DC Universe and car racing game Asphalt 9 were both removed from the Project Catalyst website this week, both are still planned for a future release, according to a person familiar with Apple's rollout plans. Popular apps including Twitter and TripIt are also still coming to Mac soon, according to Apple's website.

In the case of Asphalt 9, "the game has been slightly delayed as we polish the experience," said Benjamin PerLee, a spokesperson for Asphalt 9's parent company Gameloft. However, "we look forward to launching Asphalt 9 on Mac later this year," he added.

DC Universe didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

Over a million apps are available for the iPad. While users are beginning to see some of these move over to the Mac thanks to Catalyst, it will likely take a long time before a significant number are ported over and the conversion process gets smoothed out for developers. Many of them have never created apps for the Mac before and so they have to deal with a different set of user expectations.

The ultimate goal is for a development team to be able to create a single app that spans from iPhone to iPad to Mac, Apple's senior vice president of software engineering Craig Federighi said at WWDC. Catalyst can help with that, but the future of bringing more iPad apps that consumers love to the Mac will likely rest with the new SwiftUI tool that Apple also unveiled at WWDC 2019.

Apple

What Catalyst apps are available on MacOS now?

The following 24 Catalyst apps are available in the MacOS App Store at launch:

GoodNotes 5

Crew

LookUp: English Dictionary

Proloquo2Go

HabitMinder

PDF Viewer - Annotation Expert

Jira Cloud by Atlassian

CARROT Weather

E-signature app - Zoho Sign

Planny 3 - Smart To Do List

Allegory

Lire

Zoho Invoice

MoneyCoach

Accounting App - Zoho Books

Rosetta Stone

Zoho Expense

Nocturne

Zoho Inventory

Dice by PCalc

Beat Keeper

Pine

King's Corner

Tidur Timers

These apps offer "the Mac experience you've come to expect, while taking full advantage of the larger screen and powerful hardware," according to Apple's website.

Twitter and Netflix didn't immediately respond to requests for comment.