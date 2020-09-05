No toilet paper? No problem: Save an extra 10% on a Tushy bidet

Tushy

I first wrote about the Tushy bidet back in April, when toilet-paper shortages were rampant and the bidet option wasn't just a novelty; it was a necessity. Flash-forward to September and I remain a bidet convert. It's not only preferable to using TP, it's cheaper, too.

Want to see what all the fuss is about? For a limited time, Tushy is offering its , and you'll get 10% off your entire order (including any accessories) with promo code LABIDET10.

First things first: Make absolutely sure you use the link or button above, because if you just type tushy.com into your browser, you're not going to end up at the right place.

The company loaned me (and I doubt it'll want it back) a Tushy Spa, which is the one pictured above. It's a step up from the Tushy Classic in that it supports both hot- and cold-water lines. I never got around to connecting the hot water, for reasons I'll explain below. Thanks to reasonably clear instructions, I was able to get the bidet installed in about 15 minutes.

So, how does it work? After you've taken care of business, you gently twist a knob and whoosh! A cold, clean spray hits you right in the poop-chute. The temperature is bothersome only for that first shocking second or two; I found I didn't really mind it, and I'm pretty averse to all things cold.

That said, it's weird for the first couple weeks. My brain is hard-wired to reach for TP; it took awhile before I stopped doing that. And after using the bidet, it's hard to tell whether it did an effective job because you don't have visual evidence. Sorry, gotta delve into the gross part for a minute: After the first few times with Tushy, I followed up with some TP in order to, er, spot-check. Those tests came back negative -- meaning I was squeaky-clean -- every time except once. But what had I done differently that one time? I'm not sure.

Indeed, I have a few lingering questions. How long am I supposed to use the thing? Ten seconds? A minute? There doesn't seem to be a clear answer. Next, should I be moving my bum a little bit in order to achieve greater, er, coverage? Again, not immediately clear.

As for the hot-water aspect, unless you have a tankless water heater, getting a warm stream would require you to run the hot water for a minute or two before sitting down -- a pretty big hassle I don't think most people would welcome. Plus, depending on your bathroom layout, there could be added plumbing challenges, and possibly some drilling as well. As noted above, I'm fine with cold-only; I never bothered with the hot hookup.

Learning experiences aside, I will say that it makes me feel cleaner overall down there, and that I can indeed use less TP because it's just a pat-dry situation. I believe some folks also keep a stack of washcloths close at hand for that very purpose.

One other consideration: TP costs money and consumes a considerable number of trees. A bidet can pay for itself pretty easily and is almost certainly better for the environment.

Your thoughts?

