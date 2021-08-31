No Time to Die trailer offers another taste of Daniel Craig's final James Bond outing

Nicola Dove/MGM

No Time to Die got two trailers -- a US cut and an international one -- on Tuesday, teasing Daniel Craig's last adventure as James Bond. After several delays due to the pandemic, the movie is scheduled to hit UK theaters on Sept. 30, with the US release happening Oct. 8.

It's the 25th official Bond movie, and Craig's fifth cinematic outing as the iconic superspy since 2006. Tuesday's trailer reminds us that No Time to Die will carry on plot threads from 2015's Spectre, which introduced love interest Madeleine Swann and Christoph Waltz's Ernst Stavro Blofeld.

For Bond fans looking to go behind the scenes, a documentary looking back at Craig's time in the role is coming to Apple TV on Sept. 7.