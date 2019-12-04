No Time to Die trailer: Daniel Craig returns as James Bond for the final time

Bond is back -- from the dead, if Q is to be believed. No Time to Die will be the 25th installment in the franchise that's pushing 60, and it features the sixth incarnation of James Bond, played by Daniel Craig in his final outing as the British spy. The first trailer arrived Wednesday, it looks like the world's most famous secret agent will run into a nice mix of familiar and new faces as he returns to action (and at least one security guard who doesn't seem to know him), and his classic Aston-Martin returns (with new friends). And in a nice change of pace from the previous film, this time it may not be Bond's past coming back to destroy the world.

"Bond has left active service and is enjoying a tranquil life in Jamaica," the synopsis for the film reads. "His peace is short-lived when his old friend Felix Leiter from the CIA turns up asking for help. The mission to rescue a kidnapped scientist turns out to be far more treacherous than expected, leading Bond onto the trail of a mysterious villain armed with dangerous new technology."

Directed and written in part by Cary Joji Fukunaga (director of Netflix series Maniac and writer of 2017's It), the film brings back a ton of familiar faces, most of whom got their own posters: Ben Whishaw as Q, Seydoux as Madeleine Swann, Ralph Fiennes as M, Jeffrey Wright as Felix Leiter, Naomie Harris as Eve Moneypenny and Christoph Waltz as Blofeld.

MGM/Universal Pictures

Rounding out the cast are new additions Lashana Lynch (from Captain Marvel), who's playing a new 00 agent; Ana de Armas in an unaligned role as Paloma; and Rami Malek as a seemingly disfigured villain, Safin. Lynch stars as Nomi, a newly minted double-zero with her sights on the mission, not Bond. She kicks butt in the trailer and even takes a break from shooting large guns to threaten BOND.

Earlier this year Malek told The Mirror his character has no specific cultural ideology: "I said, 'We cannot identify him with any act of terrorism reflecting an ideology or a religion. That's not ­something I would entertain, so if that is why I am your choice then you can count me out,'" Malek said. "But that was clearly not his vision. So he's a very different kind of terrorist." With Blofeld set to make an appearance in this final Craig installation, it remains to be seen whether Malek's Safin is acting for, with or against the (presumably destroyed) Spectre.

Enlarge Image MGM/Universal Pictures

Bond 25 made waves earlier this year when it enlisted the help of Emmys queen Phoebe Waller-Bridge, who was brought in for rewrites and additional dialogue. Not just a successful writer-actress (Killing Eve, Fleabag, Crashing), as the BBC notes, Waller-Bridge is only the second-ever credited woman to write for the spy series, after Johanna Harwood's work on the very first two Bond movies, Dr. No and From Russia With Love.

No Time to Die opens in the US on April 8, 2020.

CNET's Sean Keane contributed to this report.

Originally published Dec. 4, 5:31 a.m. PT.