No Time to Die coming back to theaters for James Bond's 60th birthday

No Time to Die is blowing up the big screen again. The most recent James Bond movie will play at Imax theaters from Jan. 21 to celebrate the 60th anniversary of the sharp-dressed superspy series.

Created by Ian Fleming in a series of bestselling thriller novels, secret agent James Bond first came to the big screen in Dr No, released October 1962 in the UK (and the US in May the following year). There have been 25 films in the series, including last year's box office smash No Time to Die. It was the final film to star Daniel Craig as the suave secret service operative codenamed 007, delivering both a thrilling swansong for the actor and a fitting milestone for the long-running movie series.

The anniversary is a good excuse to bring back a movie which, despite being a big hit, was impacted by the Covid pandemic. Although the omicron variant still threatens across the globe, Bond fans who stayed at home first time round can enjoy the flick on the biggest of Imax screens.

The Jan. 21 screenings also feature a specially recorded Q&A with Craig and the film's director Cary Joji Fukunaga, with series producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson.

007 fans can also celebrate this year with a new officially-licensed James Bond novel, With a Mind to Kill by Anthony Horowitz, to be published in May. And Apple TV Plus will release a documentary in October about the memorable music of the films.

In the 60-year history of the official James Bond series (not counting knock-offs), the heroic British agent has been played by Sean Connery, George Lazenby, Roger Moore, Timothy Dalton and Pierce Brosnan, with Daniel Craig taking over in 2006's Casino Royale.