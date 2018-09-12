No new Beats headphones, but new colors match iPhone XS and XR

Enlarge Image Beats by Dre

Apple, which owns Beats by Dre, didn't trot out any new Beats products at its Sept. 12 launch event. But shortly after the event ended, Beats sent out a quick press release, offering a sneak peak at new colors it has coming to match the new iPhone XS and iPhone XR.

The on-ear Solo3 Wireless is available for purchase in satin gold and satin silver at Apple.com, starting Wednesday, for $300.

Meanwhile, Beats' UrBeats3 earphones with Lightning Connector will be available in yellow, blue and coral pink later this fall.

No word yet on whether the Beats Studio3 Wireless will also get new color options this fall, but we suspect it will.

Earlier in the year, rumor had it Apple was developing a pair of higher-end AirPods with noise cancellation, water resistance and wireless charging. Apple didn't announce a second-generation model at its iPhone event today either.

Rumor had it that Apple might also be working on a premium, full-size, noise-canceling headphone of its own. That headphone would not only be designed to compete with its own Beats headphone, but the Bose QuietComfort 35 II and the just-released Sony WH-1000XM3, which is arguably the best noise-canceling headphone currently available. No Apple-branded full-size noise-canceling headphones were announced at the event either.

