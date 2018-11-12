No more Netflix on Wii, Nintendo is ending streaming on the console in January

Amanda Kooser/CNET

Nintendo just put another nail in the Wii coffin. Nintendo is shutting down all video streaming services for the console at the end of January, according to Netflix. While Netflix's website lists Jan. 30 for the date the service will end, the service also sent out an email with the news which listed Jan. 31, which was later posted on Reddit. The email states:

"Unfortunately, Nintendo will suspend all video streaming services on Wii—including the Netflix Channel—after January 31, 2019. We hope you'll soon enjoy an even better Netflix experience with additional features on a supported device. Please visit netflix.com/wii for our device list."

We've reached out to Netflix to clarify the date, but regardless it looks like Nintendo is likely shutting down other streaming services for the Wii -- like Hulu and Amazon Video -- as well.

The Wii was a smash-hit in its heyday, selling over 101 million units. Although it's 12 years old, it's probably still floating around in plenty of homes -- and its ability to stream Netflix or Hulu has kept it relevant.

My old Wii is still plugged in at my parent's house as a dedicated Netflix machine. But once Nintendo takes away streaming, it may be time to retire my Wii forever.

At least Nintendo will still let you stream video on your Wii U, 3DS or Switch (unfortunately Netflix isn't on the Switch yet, you'll have to use YouTube or Hulu instead).

Nintendo didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.