No OnePlus 5G phone for Verizon in the first half of 2019

It seems like a perfect marriage. OnePlus has announced it'll launch its 5G phone in the first half of 2019. Verizon can't stop talking about 5G. But fresh evidence that OnePlus' 5G phone won't land on Verizon's network came to light this week at Qualcomm's annual tech summit held in Maui, HI.

OnePlus has already cozied up to Verizon with the OnePlus 6T, which has been certified to run on the carrier's network, despite a close partnership deal with rival T-Mobile. Yet OnePlus' CEO, Pete Lau, insists this wasn't a contractual exclusive, adding in an interview with CNET that OnePlus is "focused on maximizing success for ourselves and T-Mobile in this partnership."

However, growth is always a goal, and No. 1 Verizon is an far shinier prize in the lucrative US market than No. 4 T-Mobile.

"We're not against having discussions with other carriers in looking toward the future with what's possible," Lau said, through an interpreter. "We're open and welcoming."

But there's a more practical reason for OnePlus to hold off a Verizon 5G partnership right now. Its first 5G phone, which will use Qualcomm's Snapdragon 855 chipset, won't support mmWave (millimeter wave), a band of the highest-speed 5G wireless spectrum that Verizon's 5G network will use. Instead, Lau said that the phone will operate on sub-6 spectrum, which has a smaller internal antenna and is easier to deploy.

This type of 5G fragmentation will prove to become a hairy problem for phone makers and service providers, since each phone must be tuned to each network's specific cocktail of mmWave and sub-6 5G bands.

Though Verizon remains open to carrying a OnePlus phone, there are no plans for OnePlus to build a phone specifically for the carrier, according to people familiar with the interactions between the two companies.

OnePlus confirmed that its 5G smartphone will be a distinct line that will launch alongside its main flagship family. It'll be purpose-built to tap into the next-generation cellular network.

While the OnePlus 6T, which is the first phone from the company to be supported by a US carrier in T-Mobile, represents an opportunity to break through to the mainstream in this country, a future partnership with Verizon, the nation's largest wireless carrier by subscribers, could cement its position. But OnePlus, which lacks the resources of giants like Apple or Samsung, is opting to take things slow despite its position as a fan favorite of Android enthusiasts.

The limited release of a 5G phone, meanwhile, underscores the messy nature of the next-generation wireless technology, which promises a massive speed boost but also demands that manufacturers work with carriers to tune their devices specifically to individual networks. The consequence, at least in the near term, is a lot of 5G devices that'll work on one carrier but not another.

You can expect a lot of device makers to build specific phones for specific carriers, such as LG's first 5G phone with Sprint.

At least on paper, a partnership with Verizon and OnePlus seems to make sense. 5G is a huge priority for both companies, and OnePlus went through the effort of making sure its OnePlus 6T worked on Verizon's network, seen as a precursor for a firmer relationship. But OnePlus hasn't talked about making a phone that would be sold in Verizon stores, which would require a much tougher certification process.

And since OnePlus would have to have been working with Verizon for a while to build a 5G phone, that isn't in the cards either.

Verizon has much of its 2019 phone lineup set in stone already, but it's open to a OnePlus relationship down the line, according to a person familiar with the carrier's thinking.

No talks about a specific deal have occurred, however.

For now OnePlus is working with T-Mobile, which analysts note makes for a better demographic fit since the carrier tends to attract younger, more tech-savvy consumers.

A spokeswoman for T-Mobile declined to comment on the future of its relationship with OnePlus, saying only that it would focus on selling the OnePlus 6T.

Spokesmen for OnePlus and Verizon declined to comment.

