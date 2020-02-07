Nvidia drops out of MWC 2020 over coronavirus worries

Anusak Laowilas/Getty Images

Another company has decided not to attend Mobile World Congress because of concerns over the global outbreak of the coronavirus. Graphics-chip maker Nvidia said late Friday that it's shelving its plans to be at this year's MWC, the world's largest mobile trade show.

"Given public health risks around the coronavirus, ensuring the safety of our colleagues, partners and customers is our highest concern," the company said in a blog post.

"We've been looking forward to sharing our work in AI, 5G and vRAN with the industry," the company said in the post. "We regret not attending, but believe this is the right decision."

LG and Ericsson have already said they won't be attending MWC 2020, set to start on Feb. 24 in Barcelona, Spain, and ZTE has called off its press conference.

Declared a public health emergency by the World Health Organization, coronavirus is a pneumonia-like illness that, as of Feb. 7, has struck more than 35,000 people and killed over 720. The virus was first detected in Wuhan, China, in December, and has spread to numerous other countries. In addition to its health risks, the coronavirus has had a ripple effect on businesses and global industries. Companies including Apple, Google and Nintendo have closed offices, limited business travel and experienced supply chain disruptions.

The GSMA, the organization which runs MWC, has put a number of measures in place to control the risks posed by the disease, including a no-handshake policy.

CNET's Katie Collins and Shara Tibken contributed to this report.