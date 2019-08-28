Nintendo's wild Pokemon Masters game launches early on Android

Nintendo

Announced in June, Pokemon Masters is an iOS and Android game that's all about Pokemon battles. Far from being a quick cash in, it looks like a meaty mobile title, with Nintendo and development studio DeNA bringing in old characters and creating a new region, Pasio, for the game. If you're an Android user, you can find out right now if it's got substance to match its style.

The game is slated for an Aug. 29 release date, but it's launched early on the Google Play Store. If you own an Android phone or tablet, you can find it, download it and play it now. Sadly the same can't be said for iPhone and iPad owners, as the game is only available in Apple's App Store as a preorder.

Pokemon Masters is the name of a Pokemon tournament taking place in the aforementioned Pasio region. The Masters is populated from trainers from previous games. The trailer, below, shows characters like Brock, Misty, Lance and Blue, aka Gary Oak, who all go back to Pokemon Red and Blue.

Pokemon Masters puts a twist on the franchise's usual team battles by partnering trainers with a single Pokemon, creating a Sync Pair. Together, you travel the new Pasio region and team up with other Syncs Pairs for three-on-three real-time battles.

There's plenty of Pokemon on the horizon, with core game series entries Sword and Shield hitting the Nintendo Switch on Nov. 15, Pokemon Go continuing -- Niantic announced a Mudkip Community Day for July 21 -- and Pokemon Sleep coming to "turn sleeping into entertainment."

Pokemon Masters is the first of two big mobile games DeNA and Nintendo are bringing us before the end of the year. Mario Kart Tour, it was announced this week, will hit your iPhones and Androids on Sept. 25.