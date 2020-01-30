Nintendo's new Animal Crossing Switch is super chill

Nintendo

Animal Crossing is finally coming to the Switch, on March 20, but before then the Switch will go full Animal Crossing. Nintendo announced Thursday that a special Animal Crossing: New Horizons Switch will go on sale on March 13, a week before the game's release. It'll cost $299, and it's zen. Just looking at it lowers my heart rate.

The Switch features pastel mint and blue Joy-Con controllers, an Animal Crossing pattern on its back and a Switch dock adorned with Tom, Tommy and Timmy Nook. Real island vibes here. A carrying case will be sold separately. The special Switch will also hit Australia (March 20, AU$470). No word yet on a UK release.

A #NintendoSwitch system inspired by #AnimalCrossing: New Horizons is on the way! With unique Joy-Con controllers, a custom design on the back, and a special Nintendo Switch dock, it’s the perfect way to start your island life. Available 3/13 for $299.99.https://t.co/MC5dJ11F3U pic.twitter.com/VigTPi4NDB — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) January 31, 2020

Nintendo first announced an Animal Crossing game for Switch back in 2018. That game would eventually come to be known as Animal Crossing: New Horizons and was supposed to launch in 2019. Last E3 brought news of the game being delayed, in part leading to a big drop in Nintendo's stock price.

People are excited. The last proper Animal Crossing game was New Leaf, released on the 3DS all the way back in 2012. We've since got some spin-offs, including 2017s Pocket Camp mobile game, but fans are ready for the real deal.