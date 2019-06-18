Nintendo's mobile Dr. Mario World cures your iOS, Android ills on July 10

Nintendo

Nintendo's mustachioed mascot brings his medical knowledge to iOS and Android in Dr. Mario World on July 10, and you can pre-register for virus-killing puzzler now.

You use colored capsules to kill corresponding viruses in match-three puzzler, and Nintendo posted a video showing how it plays.https://youtu.be/8b4DNKfs_tU

The video also reveals how the game's microtransactions work -- you can use diamonds to continue gameplay, get items and restore stamina. A pack of 20 costs $2 and they're available in various increments up to 1,050 for $70.

Apparently fungi and dinosaurs can get medical licenses in the Mushroom Kingdom, because the video also shows the other doctors you can add to your roster using in-game coins or diamonds -- Dr. Peach, Dr. Luigi, Dr. Toad, Dr Yoshi and Dr. Bowser. As you'd expect, each has different abilities.

"Over 200 stages across many different worlds will be available at launch, with new doctors, stages and worlds continuing to be added to Dr. Mario World on a regular basis after launch," Nintendo wrote in its emailed release.

"Dr. Mario World can also be played together with friends and family around the world. Players can earn and receive stamina-giving hearts from friends and use the hearts to play Stage Mode. In Versus Mode, players can turn up the intensity by challenging others online to a one-on-one showdown in real-time."

Mario and friends won't just be in the doctor's office this summer -- Mario Kart Tour is due out sometime in the coming months as well. If you need a Nintendo fix on mobile now, you can try out Dragalia Lost, Super Mario Run, Fire Emblem Heroes and Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp.

Nintendo Switch owners can play the original NES Dr. Mario as part of its $20-a-year subscription service, and he's playable in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate.

First published at 4:03 a.m. PT.

Updated at 4:52 a.m. PT: Adds more detail.