If you're looking for a case to protect your Switch Lite, Nintendo's got a new option for you. Nintendo's $39.99 Switch Lite Flip Cover & Screen Protector will go on sale online Dec. 8 and be available in stores in early 2020.
The snap-on case, which previously was only available in Japan, features a flip cover and comes with a protective sheet for the portable console's LCD screen.
The $200 Switch Lite, released in September, is the handheld-only version of Nintendo's latest console. While it's lighter and more colorful than the larger $300 Switch, you lose some features -- like the ability to connect it to a TV via dock and detachable controllers.
Discuss: Nintendo's $40 Flip Cover for the Switch Lite comes to the US on Dec. 8
