Nintendo

Nintendo Switch owners who recently purchased a console may be able to upgrade to the new longer-lasting battery model for free. It all depends on when they purchased the Switch.

Nintendo of America will upgrade older Nintendo Switch consoles to the new models, according to a thread on the Nintendo Switch subreddit. CNET confirmed with Nintendo Customer Service that this program is available to those who purchased a console in the US or Canada after July 17, which was the day it was announced.

Those who qualify for the exchange can contact Nintendo of America's customer service department to start the process. Customers will need to have everything that was included in the box: the Switch itself, along with the Joy-Cons, dock, power adapter, straps and controller grip. The original box isn't needed.

Representatives recommend that Switch owners who recently purchased a unit contact the retailer to see if an exchange is available. Customers need to send their console to Nintendo within 14 days of starting the exchange process, and they also have to pay for shipping. It's important to back up all the saved data on your Switch, as the company won't transfer data.

The higher-capacity Switch consoles began rolling out to most brick-and-mortar stores earlier in the week. The Switch Lite will make its way to stores on Sept. 20 and offer a more portable console for $200.