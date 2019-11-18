Nintendo is adding a new paid membership service to its mobile game Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp, according to an in-game news update captured by ResetEra user ZeoVGM. The new service, called Pocket Camp Club, rolls out Nov. 21, according to the screenshot.
The service will include two plans: one that lets you choose an animal as camp caretaker, and another that lets you get fortune cookies and store furniture and clothing in warehouses. Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp launched about two years ago.
Nintendo rolled out a subscription option for Mario Kart Tour in September offering more speed and in-game items. At $4.99 a month, the Gold Pass subscription option is the same monthly price as Apple Arcade, which provides access to a library of over 100 games.
More details on the Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp paid service will reportedly become available on Wednesday.
Nintendo didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.
Discuss: Nintendo will bring paid membership service to Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp
