Nintendo will bring paid membership service to Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp

Óscar Gutiérrez/CNET

Nintendo is adding a new paid membership service to its mobile game Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp, according to an in-game news update captured by ResetEra user ZeoVGM. The new service, called Pocket Camp Club, rolls out Nov. 21, according to the screenshot.

The service will include two plans: one that lets you choose an animal as camp caretaker, and another that lets you get fortune cookies and store furniture and clothing in warehouses. Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp launched about two years ago.

Nintendo rolled out a subscription option for Mario Kart Tour in September offering more speed and in-game items. At $4.99 a month, the Gold Pass subscription option is the same monthly price as Apple Arcade, which provides access to a library of over 100 games.

More details on the Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp paid service will reportedly become available on Wednesday.

Nintendo didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.