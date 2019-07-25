You won't be able to use Amazon Prime Video on Nintendo Wii U from Sept. 26, the e-commerce giant said in an email. It noted that it can't keep supporting aging devices as it upgrades its service, and Nintendo has long admitted that Wii U was a failure.
Amazon offered to make it up to Wii U users by offering a $25 credit promo code they can apply to Fire TV Stick, its 4K sibling or Fire TV Cube until Nov. 1.
Even though Nintendo's successor console, the Switch, outsold the Wii U long ago, it still doesn't have support Prime Video or Netflix. Amazon didn't immediately respond to a request for comment on that.
Nintendo unveiled a bunch of new Switch models in recent weeks -- a version with better battery life arrives in August and the portable-only Switch Lite is coming in September. A Disney-themed special edition console is coming to Japan as well.
Discuss: Nintendo Wii U's death spiral continues as Amazon Prime Video pulls support
