Tetris 99 is a Battle Royale game like Fortnite, but Tetris

Nintendo

99 players enter, one player leaves. The power of geometry sorts the weak from the WARRIORS.

Nintendo has laid down the gauntlet against Fortnite, announcing a battle royale version of its retro game Tetris. Tetris 99 will bring 99 players together in an online arena to fight for block supremacy. The gameplay looks like the Tetris you know, just with 98 other players trying to lay down bricks alongside you -- should be easy, right?

The iconic puzzle game #Tetris arrives, but with an online experience like no other–99 players enter, but only one reigns supreme! #Tetris99 is available to download now, exclusively for #NintendoSwitchOnline Members. pic.twitter.com/iLWG08pmIi — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) February 13, 2019

Nintendo revealed the game on Wednesday as part of a raft of new announcements at Nintendo Direct, including more details about its new tactical role-playing game Fire Emblem: Three Houses, as well as the launch of Super Mario Maker 2 for Switch.

Tetris 99 is available for Nintendo Switch Online members from today, and is free to download.