Óscar Gutiérrez/CNET

The Nintendo Switch has been a tough video game console to nab in recent months, but there's hope for the holidays.

The Japanese company has raised its production order to two million units a month, according to Digitimes. Take the report with a grain of salt, as the publication has a mixed track record.

Still, the increased order makes sense given the huge demand for the Switch, which bridges the gap between a portable video game system and a home console. The console has routinely sold out in stores and was the top-selling console in August, according to NPD Group.

The report said the supply issues are a result of the lack of key components like DRAM memory, which has affected other areas of the consumer electronics industry.

A Nintendo spokesman wasn't available for comment.