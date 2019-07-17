Nintendo Switch with longer battery coming to Japan in August

James Martin/CNET

Nintendo of Japan revealed a new Nintendo Switch is on the way and it's not the Switch Lite. A tweet from the Mario company says in August the Switch will come with better battery life.

The tweet links to Nintendo of Japan's page about the Nintendo Switch and Switch Lite. The new version of the console will have up to nine hours of battery life, more than two hours longer than the current Nintendo Switch battery.

There is no indication on whether this revamped Switch will come to the US.

Nintendo unveiled the Switch Lite earlier in July. The more portable version of the console is smaller, but can't connect to the TV via HDMI. It's also has a lower price of $200.

Nintendo didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

More info to come.

Originally published on July 17, 5:33 a.m. PT.

Update, 5:51 a.m. PT: Adds more details. 6:12 a.m. PT: Adds more background info.