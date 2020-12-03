Walmart is offering a new Nintendo Switch bundle ahead of the holidays: this one includes the console, a case and a 12-month free subscription to Nintendo Online, which enables players to play old NES and SNES games, and to join others in online play.
The bundle is selling for $299.
This bundle is only the most recent in a series of bundles sold at major retailers. Others have included a Fortnite-themed Switch, with the free game preinstalled and a code for 2000 V-bucks (worth about $16), and a MarioKart-themed bundle, which included the newest MarioKart game. Both sold for the same price as this new bundle: $299.
Between the case and the 12-month subscription (a $20 value), this new bundle is a solid deal -- especially since the other bundles have sold out within hours or days of going live.
Discuss: Nintendo Switch with 12-month Online membership goes live at Walmart
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.