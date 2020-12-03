Nintendo Switch with 12-month Online membership goes live at Walmart

Walmart

Walmart is offering a ahead of the holidays: this one includes the console, a case and a 12-month free subscription to Nintendo Online, which enables players to play old NES and SNES games, and to join others in online play.

The bundle is selling for $299.

This bundle is only the most recent in a series of bundles sold at major retailers. Others have included a Fortnite-themed Switch, with the free game preinstalled and a code for 2000 V-bucks (worth about $16), and a MarioKart-themed bundle, which included the newest MarioKart game. Both sold for the same price as this new bundle: $299.

Between the case and the 12-month subscription (a $20 value), this new bundle is a solid deal -- especially since the other bundles have sold out within hours or days of going live.