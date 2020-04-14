Nintendo Switch update adds Joy-Con button remapping, SD card downloads

CNET

Nintendo released a new system update for the Switch console Tuesday. Included are two big changes console owners have wanted for some time.

Update 10.0.0 is available for download to Nintendo Switch consoles. The system update allows players to remap the buttons and switch the analog sticks on the Joy-Cons, the Pro Controller and the Switch Lite. Up to five configurations can be saved internally on the Switch.

Another change is the option to transfer downloadable software and update data from the SD card to the Switch's internal memory. What can't be moved over is saved game data and certain update files.

Aside from these two features, the 10.0.0 update lets users bookmark news items, adds more profile icons and a new Play Activity setting.