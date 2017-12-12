James Martin/CNET

As it turns out, Mario's still pretty popular.

Since its release in March, the Nintendo Switch has sold 10 millions units. The gaming company announced the milestone on Tuesday, quoting internal estimates.

The Switch is the latest console from the Japanese video game giant. It uniquely functions both as a home console that you can play on your TV and as a portable gaming device you can take on the run.

Sales were boosted by the release of two critically acclaimed entries in Nintendo's most popular series. Super Mario Odyssey and The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild were among the best reviewed games of the year. Both achieved metascores of 97 out of 100.

According to a November report, Nintendo will ramp up production of the Switch in 2018 to meet demand for the console. Next year, you might actually be able to find the Switch in stores, which is likely to further boost its sales figures.

