Nintendo Switch sales hit nearly 37 million, but company's profits are down

Even though Nintendo Switch hit 36.87 million units sold by the end of June, the Japanese company on Tuesday reported a 10% decline in its quarterly profits. Despite revenue of 172 billion yen ($1.6 billion), it said "foreign exchange losses of 12 billion yen (around $111 million) and other factors" resulted in 16.6 billion yen (nearly $153 million) profit for the quarter.

In the same quarter last year, its operating profit was 30.5 billion yen ($274 million) and its revenue was 168 billion yen ($1.5 billion), so its profit fell 45.7% year-on-year.

However, strong Switch sales (2.1 million for the quarter) are bringing it closer to the SNES, which sold 49.1 million in total, and Super Mario Maker 2 managed to sell 2.42 million copies in three days -- it came out June 28.

Nintendo's aiming to sell 18 million Switches for the year ending March 2020, with the cheaper Switch Lite revision coming out Sept. 20. It's no doubt hoping big releases like Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3, Fire Emblem: Three Houses and Pokemon Sword and Shield will bolster sales.