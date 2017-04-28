Nintendo Switch returns to Toys R Us and Best Buy

Óscar Gutiérrez/CNET

If like everybody else recently you have had little luck picking up a Nintendo Switch, you're in luck now.

Best Buy and Toys R Us have restocked their shelves with the wildly popular game system, offering shoppers a chance to pick one of the hot consoles. But inventory is expected to be in short supply.

"Like our previous inventory drops of this hot item, we recommend that customers get in line at their local store before the doors open at 10 a.m. on Friday," a Toys R Us spokesperson told CNET sister site GameSpot.

The new inventory goes on sale on the same day as new game Mario Kart 8 Deluxe launches.

The hybrid game console, which pivots between a big-screen TV and on-the-go portable, features a built-in 6.2-inch screen, a pop-out kickstand and wireless motion controllers.

Since the Switch launched on March 3, its sales have exceeded Nintendo's own expectations. Nintendo reports that it has sold 2.74 million units in its first month compared with the 2 million the game maker predicted, which may explain why finding one has been so tough.

