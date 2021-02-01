Google shutters in-house Stadia games MLB The Show 21 gets Xbox release New stimulus check proposal Reddit's GameStop play Apple watch, sport band for Black History Month Elon Musk on Clubhouse app WWE Royal Rumble results
Nintendo Switch restock updates: Get the latest inventory news for Amazon, Best Buy and Walmart

This $300 console is once again incredibly hard to find. Here's what to know if you're looking for a Switch right now.

switch
Nintendo

Through much of last year, Nintendo struggled to keep up with demand for its venerable little Switch (and Switch Lite, for that matter). And though the Switch has made some cameo appearances at major retailers, it has been largely sold out again at most major retailers at its regular $300 price tag for the last few months.

And the news gets worse: If you saw one of the snazzy bundles over the holidays and were hoping to buy one of them now -- like the Mario Kart or Fortnite-themed Switch bundles -- you're almost certainly out of luck, at least until the next holiday season rolls around. It appears that the late-2020 Switch bundles were limited-time offers. 

Want to snag a Switch for yourself? It doesn't matter if you've been wanting one since they were sold out through most of 2020 or you're just getting one to fill the PS5-shaped hole in your soul. Either way, scroll down -- we'll update this story often so you can see at a glance where the Switch is in stock to save you some fruitless clicking. And if they're all sold out when you land on this page, your only real option is to buy an admittedly overpriced reseller bundle. We highly advise waiting for the $300 retail version to arrive in stock, but if you absolutely have to have it right now, resellers like Overstock have Switch bundles for about $460. Caveat emptor. 

Nintendo Switch in stock right now

Amazon

See Red/Blue at Amazon

Best Buy

Update: There are currently no Nintendo Switch consoles available for online purchase for $300 at Best Buy.

GameStop

See Red/Blue at GameStop

Out of stock

See Gray at Amazon
See Gray at GameStop
See Red/Blue at Best Buy
See Gray at Best Buy

