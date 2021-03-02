Nintendo Switch restock news: Inventory updates for Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart and other retailers

Through much of last year, Nintendo struggled to keep up with demand for its venerable little Switch (and Switch Lite, for that matter). And though the Switch has made some cameo appearances at major retailers, it has been largely sold out at most major retailers for the last few months. Good news: Recently, inventory has been bouncing back.

Right now, there are a handful of ways you can get your Switch: It's available in the traditional Red/Blue and Gray color schemes, but there are two other versions you can get as well.

There's the Animal Crossing: New Horizons Edition. The Animal Crossing version takes design cues from the game, with pastel green and blue Joy-Con controllers and a white Nintendo Switch Dock as well as images of characters like Tom Nook, Timmy and Tommy.

And Nintendo has also released a special Mario Red and Blue edition of the Switch. It's decked out in a color scheme that matches Mario's iconic outfit: red Joy-Con controllers with blue straps, a blue Joy-Con grip, a red Nintendo Switch dock and a red Switch system. It's the first time the console itself has been available in a different color, and it comes with a red and blue carry case.

Want to snag a Switch for yourself? Scroll down to check on the Switch at all the major retailers. We're tracking all four consoles: the standard Red/Blue, Gray, Animal Crossing and Mario Red and Blue editions. We'll update this story often so you can see at a glance where the Switch is in stock to save you some fruitless clicking. (Spoiler alert: The Mario edition sold out pretty quickly, and right now we don't see it in stock anywhere. But check back often -- we'll let you know when it's back.)

If they're all sold out when you land on this page, your only real option is to buy an admittedly overpriced reseller bundle. We highly advise waiting for the $300 retail version to arrive in stock, but if you absolutely have to have it right now, . Caveat emptor.

