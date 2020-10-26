Nintendo Switch Pro rumored to have mini-LED display, report says

Érika García/CNET

Nintendo's next-generation Switch, the Switch Pro, isn't due out until next year, but it could be sporting a new Mini-LED display upon arrival. The new tech would be supplied by Taiwanese panel manufacturer Innolux, according to a report in Economic Daily News.

The Mini-LED technology is meant to improve contrast ratios and produce deeper blacks when compared with LCD panels lit with regular LEDs. The technology also appears in last year's TCL 8-Series TV. Essentially, the tiny lights could ultimately mean better picture quality -- making your screen more colorful, bright and sharp.

The report of a better display fits with the other rumors we've heard about the new device, like 48-hour battery life and 4K upscaling.

If Nintendo does choose to use Innolux, it'd signal a potential break from major Japanese manufacturers Sharp and Japan Display Inc.

CNET has contacted Nintendo for comment. We'll update this story when we hear back.

