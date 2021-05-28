Nintendo Switch Pro may be revealed before E3

Sarah Tew/CNET

Nintendo's long-rumored Switch upgrade will be unveiled in the coming weeks and come out in September or October, Bloomberg reported Thursday. We'll apparently get our first glimpse at the new model ahead of E3 2021, the game industry event that runs June 12 to 15.

The device will likely cost more than the $299 2017 model, which will be phased out in favor of the new one. The $199 Switch Lite will still be available as an alternative, according to Bloomberg.

Product listings for "New Nintendo Switch" and "New Nintendo Switch Pro" apparently popped up on Amazon Mexico late Thursday -- suggesting the possibility of multiple models -- but these were quickly removed.

I just find this on Amazon Mexico 👀 pic.twitter.com/lGa6ViQL3V — Alphabeat (@Alphabeat_g) May 28, 2021

The pre-E3 reveal is seemingly timed so Nintendo and other developers can showcase upcoming games that support the upgraded console at the event. Not much is known about upcoming Switch games, but we might see more about the much-anticipated Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild sequel and long-awaited Metroid Prime 4. Remakes of Pokemon Diamond and Pearl are coming in November, along with Pokemon Legends: Arceus in January.

Nintendo didn't respond to a request for comment.