The Nintendo Switch could set you back $300 at Target

The Nintendo Switch is coming in March, and man, are we excited.

We're still waiting for Nintendo to officially announce the console's price, but Target apparently has the price listed on an internal document for $299.99 -- which coverts to about £247 or AU$403.

This is strictly the realm of rumor, so we can't say for sure if the pricing is correct. What we can say is that the initial Switch pricing will play a big role in the console's success. Although you can play the Nintendo Switch at home or on the go, it still has to compete with powerhouse home consoles like the PlayStation 4 and the Xbox One, whose prices dropped to under $300 since their initial releases at higher costs.

Although the alleged Target listing gives us an idea of the price range to expect, it's subject to change -- and Target did not respond to CNET's request for comment. Previous Toys R Us leaks had the Switch pegged at US$250/£200/AU$320, which is a much better deal. We also don't know whether the $300 price linked to Target includes bundled games or other features.

The "leaked" document also listed a placeholder price for 15 different Switch games, which could mean we'll see that many different titles come its March release. We've heard that the Switch will get some big-name games when it launches, like Mario, Pokemon and Zelda, but 15 different titles is a healthy number of initial games to look forward to.

Yesterday we got a potential look at some leaked Switch accessories that alluded to Zelda: Breath of the Wild launching with the console.

We expect to hear more at the Switch announcement Nintendo is holding on January 13 -- and like you, we can't wait. Follow along with CNET's coverage on Friday!