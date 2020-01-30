CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

Ultra close view of sun SpaceX Starlink satellite Apple earnings Best iPad apps Coronavirus Trump impeachment trial

Nintendo Switch overtook SNES' lifetime sales over holidays

The Switch Lite's launch pushed the hybrid console's sales over 52 million, while Pokemon Sword and Shield sold more than 16 million copies.

Listen
- 00:52
nintendo-switch-lite-4

The Nintendo Switch is now the company's third most successful console.

 Óscar Gutiérrez/CNET

Nintendo has sold 52.48 million Switches since its 2017 launch, its quarterly earnings report revealed Thursday, bringing it beyond the Super Nintendo Entertainment System's (SNES) 49.1 million lifetime sales. Before the holidays, the hybrid console had sold 41.67 million units, so it saw a jump of 10.81 million over the last quarter.

Beating the SNES makes it the Japanese company's third-most-popular console -- it has yet to topple the NES' 61.91 million sales and the Wii's 101.63 million.

The Switch's major holiday game, Pokemon Sword and Shield, has sold 16.06 million copies since its November launch. That means it's getting close to the lifetime sales of previous Pokemon games Sun and Moon, which sold 16.18 million, and X & Y, which sold 16.44 million.

This story will be updated shortly.