Nintendo Switch overtook SNES' lifetime sales over holidays

Óscar Gutiérrez/CNET

Nintendo has sold 52.48 million Switches since its 2017 launch, its quarterly earnings report revealed Thursday, bringing it beyond the Super Nintendo Entertainment System's (SNES) 49.1 million lifetime sales. Before the holidays, the hybrid console had sold 41.67 million units, so it saw a jump of 10.81 million over the last quarter.

Beating the SNES makes it the Japanese company's third-most-popular console -- it has yet to topple the NES' 61.91 million sales and the Wii's 101.63 million.

The Switch's major holiday game, Pokemon Sword and Shield, has sold 16.06 million copies since its November launch. That means it's getting close to the lifetime sales of previous Pokemon games Sun and Moon, which sold 16.18 million, and X & Y, which sold 16.44 million.

