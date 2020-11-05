Nintendo Switch outsells NES, but hasn't toppled Wii

Nintendo Switch beat NES in lifetime sales earlier this year and became the company's second best selling console, its latest financial earnings report revealed Thursday. The hybrid console sold 68.30 million units, compared to the NES' 61.91 million, as previously reported by Nintendo Life.
Between April and September, Nintendo sold 12.53 million Switches. It's still way behind the Wii, which remains the company's top selling company with 101.63 million units sold.
