Nintendo Switch Online's 90-day free trial coming as Splatoon 2 returns to Japan

Nintendo

Splatoon 2 is returning to Japan this month.

The Splatoon 2 Nintendo Switch console bundle is coming back to Japan on July 21, along with a free 90-day trial of Nintendo Switch Online, NintendoLife reported Tuesday. The bundle will reportedly include the iconic neon pink and green controllers and a copy of the game, with the free trial starting in September once Nintendo Switch Online kicks off.

The company released Splatoon 2 on the same date last year. The Splatoon series has been Nintendo's venture into competitive shooters.

