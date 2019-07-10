CNET también está disponible en español.

Nintendo Switch Online will let you cheat in NES classics next week

You're getting Donkey Kong 3 and Wrecking Crew along with the rewind feature.

You'll be able to undo your Super Mario Bros. 3 screwups next week.

 Nintendo/Screenshot by CNET

You'll be able to undo your mistakes in Nintendo Switch Online's NES classics from next Wednesday, as the subscription service adds a rewind feature along with two new retro games. If you want to try something again, you can press and hold ZL + ZR to jump back a few frames.

Nintendo is also adding Donkey Kong 3 and Wrecking Crew to the selection of NES games you get as part of the service.

