You'll be able to undo your mistakes in Nintendo Switch Online's NES classics from next Wednesday, as the subscription service adds a rewind feature along with two new retro games. If you want to try something again, you can press and hold ZL + ZR to jump back a few frames.
Nintendo is also adding Donkey Kong 3 and Wrecking Crew to the selection of NES games you get as part of the service.
Discuss: Nintendo Switch Online will let you cheat in NES classics next week
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.