Nintendo Switch Online will let you cheat in NES classics next week

Nintendo/Screenshot by CNET

You'll be able to undo your mistakes in Nintendo Switch Online's NES classics from next Wednesday, as the subscription service adds a rewind feature along with two new retro games. If you want to try something again, you can press and hold ZL + ZR to jump back a few frames.

Nintendo is also adding Donkey Kong 3 and Wrecking Crew to the selection of NES games you get as part of the service.