Nintendo Switch Online services go down worldwide

Marta Franco/CNET

If you're having trouble getting online with your Nintendo Switch, you're not alone. The company's status page noted at 1:56 a.m. PT that it's "unable to connect to the network service," and that still appeared to be the case several hours later.

The outage comes as many people are forced to stay home due to the coronavirus, making a quick online race in Mario Kart 8 DX or a Super Smash Bros. Ultimate match a bit of a challenge.

Nintendo didn't immediately respond to CNET's request for comment, but its European Twitter account noted that it's "looking to rectify the situation as soon as possible."