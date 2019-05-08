CNET también está disponible en español.

Nintendo Switch Online brings us bad guy Mario next week

Donkey Kong Jr. must rescue his captive dad in the classic NES adventure where Mario's kind of a jerk.

Donkey Kong Jr. climbs to rescue his father from Mario.

 Nintendo/Screenshot by CNET

May's trio of Nintendo Switch Online NES classics includes Donkey Kong Jr., the game where the iconic gorilla's son has to free him from Mario's clutches.

It's coming to the library you get as part of Switch's $20-a-year subscription service along with VS. Excitebike and Clu Clu Land, Nintendo announced Tuesday.

