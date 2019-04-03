In February, Nintendo Switch Online got the weird Mario. Next Wednesday, it'll add the insanely difficult one.
Super Mario Bros.: The Lost Levels, Punch-Out!! Featuring Mr. Dream and Star Soldier are joining the library you get as part of Switch's $20-a-year subscription service, Nintendo revealed Tuesday.
Discuss: Nintendo Switch Online adds the freakishly hard NES Mario next week
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.