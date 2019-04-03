CNET también está disponible en español.

Nintendo Switch Online adds the freakishly hard NES Mario next week

Super Mario Bros.: The Lost Levels, Punch-Out!! Featuring Mr. Dream and Star Soldier are your three for April.

screen-shot-2019-04-03-at-13-40-50

The poison mushroom of Super Mario Bros.: The Lost Levels is one of the gaming's greatest betrayals.

 Nintendo/Screenshot by CNET

In February, Nintendo Switch Online got the weird Mario. Next Wednesday, it'll add the insanely difficult one.

Super Mario Bros.: The Lost Levels, Punch-Out!! Featuring Mr. Dream and Star Soldier are joining the library you get as part of Switch's $20-a-year subscription service, Nintendo revealed Tuesday.

