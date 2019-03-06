Nintendo Switch Online adds Kid Icarus, StarTropics next week

Nintendo/Screenshot by CNET

Nintendo Switch Online is adding another two classic games to its NES selection next Wednesday.

Kid Icarus and StarTropics originally hit the NES in 1987 and 1990 respectively, and will bring the $20-a-year subscription service's library of NES games to 35, Nintendo revealed Tuesday.

You've probably been seeing Kid Icarus protagonist Pit in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, but the NES game was his first adventure. It's an old-school 2D platformer with a pretty catchy soundtrack.

StarTropics is top-down adventure game that's notable for being one of the few Nintendo games not released in Japan, despite being made by a Japanese development team.

It's not included in this month's selection of games being added to the Japanese service, but gamers there are again getting three games instead of two.

Along with Kid Icarus, Japanese subscribers will get 1990 strategy game Fire Emblem: Shadow Dragon and the Blade of Light and 1985 fighter Yie Ar Kung-Fu. The former was never released outside Japan, but a remake -- the more simply titled Fire Emblem: Shadow Dragon -- came out worldwide in 2009.

In January, someone claimed to have looked into the NES Online code strings and discovered evidence of 22 SNES games -- potentially revealing Nintendo's future plans for the service.

