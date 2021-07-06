Nintendo Switch OLED model comes out in October

Jeff Bezos' replacement takes the reins Mark Zuckerberg's surfboard video Nintendo Switch OLED model Fast and Furious memes Child tax credit FAQ

The Nintendo Switch OLED model is coming out just in time for Samus Aran's next adventure.

 Nintendo

Nintendo on Tuesday revealed its Switch OLED model, the long-awaited upgrade to its hybrid console. It'll be available on Oct. 8 -- the day Metroid Dread comes out -- and costs $350.

The 7-inch screen is slightly bigger than the regular Switch model's 6.2-inch and Switch Lite's 5.5-inch LCD screens, but the new model's organic light-emitting diode display will offer more vivid colors and crisp contrast. It also features a wide adjustable stand (compared to the original model's flimsy kickstand), a new dock with a wired LAN port, 64GB of internal storage, and "enhanced audio for handheld and tabletop play."

It offers the same 4.5- to 9-hour battery life as regular Switch, and use the same NVIDIA Custom Tegra processor. It weighs 0.93 lbs with Joy-Cons attached, compared to the regular model's 0.88 lbs and the Switch Lite's 0.61 lbs.

It'll be available in two color variations -- one with white Joy-Cons and a matching dock, and the other with neon and blue Joy-Cons and a black dock. Your old Joy-Cons will also be compatible with the new model.