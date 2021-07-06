Nintendo Switch OLED model comes out in October

Nintendo

Nintendo on Tuesday revealed its Switch OLED model, the long-awaited upgrade to its hybrid console. It'll be available on Oct. 8 -- the day Metroid Dread comes out -- and costs $350.

The 7-inch screen is slightly bigger than the regular Switch model's 6.2-inch and Switch Lite's 5.5-inch LCD screens, but the new model's organic light-emitting diode display will offer more vivid colors and crisp contrast. It also features a wide adjustable stand (compared to the original model's flimsy kickstand), a new dock with a wired LAN port, 64GB of internal storage, and "enhanced audio for handheld and tabletop play."

It offers the same 4.5- to 9-hour battery life as regular Switch, and use the same NVIDIA Custom Tegra processor. It weighs 0.93 lbs with Joy-Cons attached, compared to the regular model's 0.88 lbs and the Switch Lite's 0.61 lbs.

It'll be available in two color variations -- one with white Joy-Cons and a matching dock, and the other with neon and blue Joy-Cons and a black dock. Your old Joy-Cons will also be compatible with the new model.