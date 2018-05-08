Nintendo says Switch won't have a Virtual Console -- here's how you'll get your retro fix

Sarah Tew/CNET

It's continually been one of our biggest questions since the Nintendo Switch was first revealed: When will Nintendo launch its famous Virtual Console software library, so we can we start downloading all our favorite NES, SNES, N64 (and maybe even) GameCube and Wii titles and take them on the go?

You're not going to like the answer. Nintendo says the Virtual Console won't be coming to the Switch anytime soon, according to a report from Kotaku.

"There are currently no plans to bring classic games together under the Virtual Console banner as has been done on other Nintendo systems," a Nintendo rep told the publication.

That doesn't mean the retro-portable dream is dead, though. (Do you really expect Nintendo to give up a veritable itprintsmoney.gif?) Instead, Nintendo seems to be suggesting you get your retro fix through one of the company's other initiatives.

They include:

The Nintendo Switch Online subcription service

The Nintendo eShop, where Nintendo and third parties can offer individual games online

Boxed collections of classic games, like Sega, Capcom and many others have been releasing for years now.

The subscription service costs $4 per month, $8 for three months or $20 for a year.

There's another option that Nintendo didn't mention to Kotaku, one that's both exciting and potentially frustrating for Switch owners. The company may continue to pump out mini game consoles full of classic games such as the SNES Classic and NES Classic. The company has filed trademarks it could use for an N64 Classic and Game Boy Classic as well.

These options could be pretty good, but none of them are the guaranteed library of classic games to-go that Switch owners had been hoping for.

But it's always possible Nintendo will reconsider. The actual words provided to Kotaku allow for a whole lot of wiggle room.

Nintendo didn't immediately reply to a request for comment.

