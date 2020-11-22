CNET también está disponible en español.

Nintendo Switch Mario Kart bundle for Black Friday? Check restock options at Walmart, Best Buy and more

It's already as difficult to find as the PS5 and Xbox. Here are your best options.

,
Let me guess: You knew the new Xbox Series X and PS5 were all but impossible to find this year, so you decided to opt for a Nintendo Switch instead. "It came out in 2017 -- it's old news by now," you thought. Well, we're sorry to say the Switch is also playing hard to get this holiday season. Despite pandemic-starved inventory channels being replenished in the late summer, the Switch remained tough to get through the fall. And now, thanks to the debut of a special new Black Friday Switch bundle, the one you want will be especially difficult to obtain.

Here's what you get in the box with the new $299 Switch bundle:

In other words, you're getting the same great hardware that can connect to a TV or be played in your hands, with some free games thrown in. So even if you're brand-new to the Switch, you can grab a Joy-Con controller and jump into a Kart race right out of the box. Then, because much of the Switch library is digital, you can download a digital version of any game your heart desires.

nintendo-switch-black-friday
Nintendo

The bundle became "available" most major retailers as of Sunday, Nov. 22 -- Amazon, Walmart, Target, Best Buy and GameStop -- but we don't yet see the Amazon product page. The problem, of course, is that it's already out of stock everywhere, and will likely continue to be so. To that end, we're also keeping tabs on the inventory on the "regular" Nintendo Switch -- same exact hardware, but no bundled digital codes. And keep in mind that Walmart and others will be offering some of the biggest Switch games for $15 to $30 in the coming days, so you could put together a nice gift bundle of your own. 

We'll continue to update this story as inventory changes. 

Nintendo Switch Black Friday Bundle

Best Buy

Best Buy had the bundle as of Sunday morning, but it immediately went out of stock.

Walmart

Will Walmart restock this bundle on Nov. 25 at 9 p.m. ET alongside the PS5 and Xbox? (We suggest you avoid the crazy premium charged by the third-party reseller squatting on this link in the meantime.)

GameStop

GameStop has a product page for the bundle, but we haven't seen it in stock there.

Target

Yep, Target has page for it too. You may have better luck with curbside pickup if your local store has it in stock.

Nintendo Switch consoles (not the Black Friday bundle)

These are the same Switch hardware, but without the bundled digital codes in the versions above. It's available with red/blue controllers, gray controllers or in an Animal Crossing edition (a design based on the game, but without that title included).

Amazon

Best Buy

GameStop

What's a good price for the Switch?

Unsurprisingly, there's no "deal" to be had at the stores above; the price is set at or near $300, which is the regular MSRP. Indeed, it's been quite a while since we've seen any kind of real Switch discount. (The 2019 holidays, to be specific.)

That said, with bundles and used consoles selling for $400 or more, paying "only" the suggested retail price is a win on this product.

The best Nintendo Switch games for 2020

This post is updated regularly as inventory changes occur.

