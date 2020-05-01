Nintendo Switch Lite is in stock at Amazon, Best Buy and Target: Weekend inventory update

Óscar Gutiérrez/CNET

It probably won't be in stock for long, so if you need a Nintendo Switch Lite, it's best not to dawdle. Inventory on the Switch Lite has been low for weeks, with retailers such as Amazon completely sold out. Why the shortage? The coronavirus is largely to blame, with the pandemic affecting the global supply chain, plus the popularity of Animal Crossing: New Horizons. But there's more to it than that: Sleazy resellers have been using bots to scoop up what little inventory exists and then asking for hundreds over list price.

But as we approach the end of April, some actual, bona fide inventory has popped up at Amazon, Best Buy and Target. We're collating available stock here at the MSRP of $200, but note that pricing and availability change frequently. Please double-check before completing a purchase. And no, you can't connect this version of the Switch to your TV -- that's only the pricier $299 Switch that remains out of stock nearly everywhere. But if you need more encouragement to take the plunge on the Lite model, you can read CNET's review of the Switch Lite.

Amazon

Best Buy

Target

Out of stock

This list also includes units available at a higher price via a third-party reseller, or ones that are only available for pickup in a brick-and-mortar store location.

